Azerbaijan To Build Residential Complex Consisting Of 33 Buildings In Jabrayil

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, October 2. A residential
complex consisting of 33 buildings will be built in Azerbaijan's
Jabrayil, Trend 's
Karabakh bureau reports.
The residential complex is being built on an area of 7.87
hectares.
Construction work started at the end of April this year.
It is planned to construct 4-5-storey buildings with 712
apartments. Of them 8 apartments are one-room apartments, 136
apartments are two-room apartments, 8 apartments are studio type
with 2-3 rooms, 392 apartments are three-room apartments, 168
apartments are four-room apartments.
After completion of construction work, these buildings are
expected to accommodate 2,158 residents.
Jabrayil was among the cities liberated from Armenian occupation
in the 2020 second Karabakh war. Since then the city has been
undergoing rapid construction.
Earlier on September 30, a media tour to Jabrayil was organized.
The tour began in the center of Jabrayil, where the administrative
building will be built. The administrative buildings in Jabrayil
will be built in a business zone on a one-hectare area.
According to the project, four modern-style buildings will be
constructed on the site.
In the initial stage, a two-wing four-five-storied complex,
connected by a bridge, is planned to be built. In the second stage,
the construction of the remaining three-four storied buildings is
scheduled.
According to the project, a park will be created in the
courtyard of the administrative complex. The parking area will have
electric charging stations. Besides, solar panels will be installed
on the rooftops of the buildings and unused vacant areas to
partially cover the complex's electricity needs.
