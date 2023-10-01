EU Delegation Visits Sheikh Faisal Museum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A delegation of the European Union embassy mission in Qatar, led by Ambassador and Head of EU Delegation to Qatar, H E Dr. Cristian Tudor, recently visited the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum.

During their visit, the delegation met Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, the museum's founder, who also personally guided them on a tour of the museum. The visitors were given an exclusive tour of the museum, allowing them to explore the captivating world of historical and rare artifacts and objects on display. These artifacts vividly showcased the rich tapestry of Qatari, Arabic, and international culture and history, offering valuable insights into the heritage and traditions of the region.

Dr. Tudor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Sheikh Faisal for the invitation and added that the museum houses a rich collection of artifacts, pieces, and stories from Qatar and the world, promoting dialogue between cultures and diversity.

The visit underscores the importance of cultural exchange and diplomacy in strengthening ties between the EU and Qatar. It is a testament to the shared commitment to preserving and celebrating cultural heritage and promoting international understanding.