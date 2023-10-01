US-Bangla Airlines Wins Four Awards Including Domestic Airline Of The Year

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Largest private carrier of the country US-Bangla Airlines won the "Domestic Airline of the Year 2023" award at ShareTrip Monitor Airline of the Year 2023 award ceremony held at InterContinental Dhaka on September 20.
Additionally, US-Bangla Airlines also received Gold Award in Most Customer Friendly Airline category as well as Silver Awards in Best Regional Airline and Best On-time Flight Departure categories respectively.
Md Kamrul Islam, General Manager (Public Relations) and M Shafiqul Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales, among others, of US-Bangla Airlines received the awards on behalf of the airline at the award ceremony.
The private carrier US-Bangla won the respective awards for maintaining stability in Bangla-desh's air transport sector with its quality in-flight service, good load factor on domestic routes, on-time departures and huge network of frequencies and destinations in Bangladesh and beyond.
