Qatar Foundation To Showcase Local Innovations At Expo 2023 Doha

Doha, Qatar: Solutions for a sustainable future, created and driven from across Qatar Foundation, are to be showcased at Expo 2023 Doha – as visitors around the world descend on the first top-tier international cultural exhibition in Qatar and the region.

Reflecting the place that sustainability holds at the core of its mission – from innovation and policy advocacy to raising public awareness and empowering youth to be catalysts for change – Qatar Foundation's (QF) presence at Expo 2023 Doha will present to a global audience technologies and ideas designed to advance sustainability in Qatar, while also having the potential to benefit countries with similar climate challenges.

Throughout the six-month event, a space within the Family Zone at the Expo 2023 Doha site in Al Bidda Park, powered by QF member Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), will enable visitors to engage with sustainability under the theme of 'Local Innovations for Global Resilience' – including examples of sustainable technology, youth-led projects, and opportunities for members of the local, regional, and global community to experience sustainable practices for themselves.

This space will host several zones:

A Horticulture Zone featuring a dynamic greenhouse that reflects Qatar's research efforts in the field of food sustainability, highlighting the pioneering fields of hydroponics and aquaponics and providing a glimpse into the future of sustainable farming practices. Artificial Intelligence technology will provide the opportunity to engage with QF research surrounding agricultural sustainability, while visitors can explore a green wall – a vertical garden that conserves water, enhances urban greenery, and enriches soil quality – and how contaminated water can be treated to enable it to be used in agriculture.

A Waste to Resources Zone where Expo 2023 Doha visitors can learn about how climate change impacts Qatar's soil and land, and QF's work on developing innovative solutions to soil degradation, such as Biochar – made from domestic and industrial waste. Over the course of Expo 2023 Doha, this zone will enable people to see firsthand the comparison between plants grown with Biochar, and those grown with natural fertilizer.



A Theater Zone where visitors can join interactive talks and workshops led by QF experts, with the aim of inspiring people to make sustainability a central part of their daily lives. Upcoming activities in this zone will be posted on QF's social media channels throughout Expo 2023 Doha.

A Workshops Zone offering interactive, hands-on sessions for children hosted by 'A Flower Each Spring', focusing on topics including planting, recycling flowers, and water conservation. These workshops will be available all day, every day, during Expo 2023 Doha, with admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

A Community Farm Zone featuring workshops presented by Hadiqaa where visitors can discover the art of gardening in a desert environment. Members of the community will have the opportunity to manage their own community garden bed.

A Student Exhibition for visitors to explore sustainability-focused projects led by QF students, and learn about the journeys of students from HBKU's College of Science and Engineering who are dedicated to leading sustainable lifestyles. The Education City Gift Shop will also be present in this zone, offering a wide variety of merchandise including items created by local artists.