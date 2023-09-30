Baku Hosts 2Nd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The plenary sessions of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum
themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development
and fighting inequalities" organized within the framework of "Urban
Planning Week 2023" have kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.
First, the participants got acquainted with the stands dedicated
to the Master plan of Baku city and the Master plans of the
liberated districts on the sidelines of the Forum.
Senior World Bank Advisor Ellen Hamilton highlighted the
measures taken by the Azerbaijani authorities regarding the
IDPs.
The representative of the World Bank hailed the works done in
the field of development and urban planning of Baku city.
She also talked about the challenges encountered in the field of
modern urban planning, noting that, first of all, attention should
be paid to environmental issues, proper planning, and urban
planning legislation, and appropriate funds should be channeled to
these sectors.
MENAFN30092023000195011045ID1107168944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.