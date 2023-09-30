Baku Hosts 2Nd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The plenary sessions of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" organized within the framework of "Urban Planning Week 2023" have kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

First, the participants got acquainted with the stands dedicated to the Master plan of Baku city and the Master plans of the liberated districts on the sidelines of the Forum.

Senior World Bank Advisor Ellen Hamilton highlighted the measures taken by the Azerbaijani authorities regarding the IDPs.

The representative of the World Bank hailed the works done in the field of development and urban planning of Baku city.

She also talked about the challenges encountered in the field of modern urban planning, noting that, first of all, attention should be paid to environmental issues, proper planning, and urban planning legislation, and appropriate funds should be channeled to these sectors.