Love Biryani? 7 Popular Briyanis In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Biryani is a beloved and diverse dish enjoyed throughout India, with each region offering its own unique variations. Here are seven popular biryanis from different parts of India

Biryani is a beloved and diverse dish enjoyed throughout India, with each region offering its own unique variations. Here are seven popular biryanis from different parts of India.

Rich and aromatic with marinated meat, saffron, and mint leaves.



Delicate and fragrant from Lucknow, often made with long-grain basmati rice.

Spicy and flavorful, with origins in the Sindh region.



Unique with potatoes as an essential ingredient.

The use of potato is a distinguishing feature of this biryani.

Features seeraga samba rice and a special spice blend from Tamil Nadu.



From Kerala, made with seeraga samba rice and local spices.



Kerala specialty with fragrant rice, chicken, and aromatic spices.

