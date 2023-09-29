Bank Account Creation Procedure For Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurs Changed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. An amendment to
Article 35 of the Tax Code, introduced late last year, concerning
the procedure for opening taxpayers' accounts in banks and other
organizations engaged in banking activities in Azerbaijan will come
into force on October 1 this year, Trend reports.
According to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of
Economy, under the current legislation, taxpayers initially submit
an application to the tax authority to open an account in banks,
other credit organizations, as well as in the offices of the
national postal operator. Based on this application, the tax
authority issues a duplicate certificate (valid for 10 days) within
two days if the taxpayer has no arrears of taxes, interest, or
financial penalties to the budget. In the case of arrears, the
opening of a bank account is refused.
As a result of the amendments to the legislation, the
requirement for a taxpayer to obtain a duplicate of a tax authority
certificate in order to open an account is abolished, and accounts
will be opened on the basis of a direct application from the
taxpayer to persons carrying out banking operations. After the new
amendments come into force, taxpayers with tax debts to the budget,
as well as interest debts and financial penalties, will also be
able to open bank accounts. Thus, the legal restriction on opening
an account for unscrupulous taxpayers will be removed.
In addition, persons carrying out banking operations will open
an account on the basis of the taxpayer's application and send
information electronically to the tax authority within 1 working
day from the day of account opening.
When taxpayers' accounts are closed by persons carrying out
banking operations, information on this will be submitted
electronically to the State Tax Service within 1 working day from
the day of closing the account.
