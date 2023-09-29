QDF Signs Partnership With Lusail International Circuit As Founding Partner

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Duty Free (QDF), the world-renowned travel retail operator, has announced a significant partnership that will further solidify its commitment to promoting excellence in sport. The company has signed a groundbreaking three-year sponsorship agreement with Lusail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix, that illustrates its commitment as a Founding Partner of this prestigious racing venue.

The partnership agreement was officially unveiled during a signing ceremony attended by Thabet Musleh, SVP Qatar Duty Free and Amro Al Hamad, CEO Lusail International Circuit and Executive Director Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, among key representatives from both organisations. This collaboration marks a momentous occasion in the world of motorsport, bringing together two organisations that share a passion for delivering exceptional experiences to enthusiasts and fans alike.

As a Founding Partner, Qatar Duty Free will play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall motorsport experience at Lusail International Circuit, where adrenaline-fueled events, thrilling races, and world-class entertainment converge. It will benefit from worldwide TV coverage, press and online branding during both the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix and MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar as well the opportunity to host guests on the venue during the events. Part of this agreement will see QDF having the right to use the official F1 and MotoGP brands.

This partnership underscores QDF's dedication to supporting and contributing to the growth of the motorsport industry in Qatar and the wider region.

Commenting on the announcement, Thabet Musleh, SVP Qatar Duty Free, stated:“We are truly excited to embark on this incredible journey with Lusail International Circuit. This partnership represents the synergy between two entities committed to delivering excellence in their respective fields. Qatar Duty Free is renowned for offering a world-class shopping experience to travelers, and this collaboration allows us to extend that commitment to motorsport enthusiasts who not only visit Lusail International Circuit but also Qatar. Visitors will enjoy many experiences at the fan zones as well as throughout Doha.”

Lusail International Circuit, a state-of-the-art motorsport facility located in the heart of Lusail City, has quickly become a hub for motorsport aficionados. Amro Al Hamad, CEO Lusail International Circuit and Executive Director Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation said:“We are looking forward to this partnership to advance our shared vision of creating a unique hospitality experience for our patrons. With this partnership, we aim to elevate the standards of excellence and luxury and provide a unique experience for fans and participating teams.”