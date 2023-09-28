Kempus Joins Elite Circle Of Startups Selected For The Enterprise Singapore X WEVE Acceleration Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With the backing of the Singapore government, the Global Innovation Alliance will further bolster Kempus' U.S. market entry

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kempus , an innovative online platform where students discuss university life and career preparation anonymously, is proud to announce its selection for the prestigious WEVE Acceleration Program . Kempus stands out as one of just nine startups chosen for this esteemed program.

The WEVE Acceleration Program, a 10-week comprehensive training and mentorship course, is made possible through a collaborative effort between Enterprise Singapore and Global Innovation Alliance. The overarching mission of this initiative is to equip international startups with the tools, knowledge, and connections to successfully penetrate the U.S. market.

This year's cohort is diverse, representing a range of industries and promising innovations:



Kempus (Higher Education; Community)

China Trading Desk (Advertising)

Co+Nut+ink (Food; Beverages)

Nousq Pte Ltd (Medical Device)

SunGreenH2 (Clean Energy)

Rockship (No Code/Low Code Software Development)

X0PA AI (HR Tech)

BuzzAR(博跃) (Metaverse) Graymatics (AI and Video Editing)

To kick the program off, WEVE has organized a robust Acceleration Program as part of the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) , commencing this month. This Singapore-led initiative is tailored specifically to bolster Singaporean startups and their ambitions in the New York market.

Frances Simowitz, CEO at WEVE Acceleration (formerly NUMA New York) says, "Kempus was evaluated through a rigorous process, which included two interviews with the WEVE team as well as a member of our expert selection committee. All of the evaluators were impressed with Kempus' traction and growth potential in the U.S, and are excited about the opportunity to work with such an exciting and innovative company."

Jae Lee, CEO of Kempus, shares his enthusiasm: "We look forward to collaborating with fellow entrepreneurs, mentors, and partners in the WEVE Acceleration Program. This selection process has been nothing short of humbling, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the organizers and sponsors for believing in our vision and potential."

About WEVE Acceleration

WEVE Acceleration is New York City's premiere acceleration programme for international startups expanding to the United States. Formerly NUMA New York, WEVE enjoys more than twenty years of experience introducing the world's most promising startups to the world's largest market. Since opening their NYC office in 2017, they have accelerated over 200 startups from 29 different nationalities, and counting. Startups will benefit from a targeted U.S.-expansion curriculum, 1:1 mentorship, and introductions to a warm network of top U.S. investors, corporates, and entrepreneurs.

About Kempus

Kempus (Kempus, Inc.) is an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews on their course and university experience-without fear of reprisal. With Kempus, students can access up-to-date reports on components of the university experience at a glance, and are further encouraged to dive into deeper discussions within Kempus' platform. Additionally, the Kempus platform assists the student body with early career preparation, for further empowerment. The Kempus community is one that strengthens its members at the individual level, to facilitate the most optimal and delightful university experience that is as unique as the students themselves. For more information about Kempus, visit

