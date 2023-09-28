Automatenow! Rated #1 In EMA Radar Report For WLA Q4 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AutomateNOW! is the #1 Rated Product in the EMA RadarTM for Workload Automation and Orchestration 2023

InfiniteDATA is the vendor of the Enterprise Automation and Orchestration platform AutomateNOW

Enterprise Management Associates recognizes AutomateNOW! for the third consecutive time in this prestigious industry report.

- Dan Twing, COO of Enterprise Management Associates

WARSAW, POLAND, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- AutomateNOW! , next-gen enterprise automation and orchestration platform by InfiniteDATA , is rated the highest in the prestigious Radar Report for Workload Automation Q4 2023 by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), published on September 28th, 2023.

AutomateNOW! has outperformed legacy market players including BMC Control-M, Stonebranch, Tidal, RunMyJobs, Automic, ActiveBatch, and others, by receiving the highest ratings in the Product Strength dimension. AutomateNOW! is the highest-rated product in the 2023 evaluation and takes the #1 position at the top of the legendary radar chart for the third consecutive time.

"Our position in the 2023 edition of the EMA Radar Report for WLA, says all about who we are and what we do. AutomateNOW! Is the strongest platform on the market, and we are devoted to delivering the most modern WLA platform to enterprise customers worldwide. This report confirms that the vision of democratized automation which shapes our product is not only valued by the customers, but also rewarded by independent industry analysts. We are committed to continuing to innovate and provide our customers with the best possible solutions," commented Mirosław Andziak, Chief Executive Officer at InfiniteDATA.

AutomateNOW! stands out due to its superior scalability, flexibility, ease of use, and full microservices deployment model. Additionally, it offers a range of advanced features including contextual intelligence, reusable components, and dynamic workflows to create fewer, more powerful job definitions.

“AutomateNOW! continues its path of rapid and consistent development. Impressive Functionality combined with one of the most modern architectures and integrations makes AutomateNOW! the highest-rated Product Strength”, said Dan Twing, COO of Enterprise Management Associates.

Download the EMA Radar Report for WLA Q4 2023

The latest issue of EMA Radar Report for WLA Q4 2023 is available for download free of charge on InfiniteDATA's website. Access the report here .

About InfiniteDATA

InfiniteDATA is a software company headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. Operating in the market since 2010, it's the provider of the globally recognized Enterprise Automation and Orchestration platform AutomateNOW!

AutomateNOW! is effectively challenging the Workload Automation (WLA) market and was positioned #1 in the EMA Radar for Workload Automation in Q4 2019, Q4 2021 and Q4 2023. Its modern architecture, scalability, automation capabilities, and ease of use, help customers democratize automation within their organizations.

InfiniteDATA and its partner network distribute AutomateNOW! globally, serving the largest customers in Banking, Insurance, Telco, Manufacturing, Retail, and Energy sectors.

About the EMA Radar Report

The EMA Radar Report delivers an in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. This information is laid out in an easy-to-decipher, detailed Radar Chart, making it simple to see how vendors measure up in the market, as well as against other vendors. The EMA Radar Report also provides a detailed discussion of methodology and criteria, a high-level market segment overview, and a comprehensive analyst write-up on each vendor.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at .

