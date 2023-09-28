Prime Minister Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Singapore Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan, H E Jai Sohan Singh, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the country, on the occasion of the end of his term in the country.
His Excellency granted the Al Wajbah Decoration to the Singaporean Ambassador, in appreciation of his role in contributing to strengthening bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Singapore.
During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister wished the Singapore Ambassador success in the tasks he will be entrusted with in the future, and for the relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.
