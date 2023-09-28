Only A Few Days Left For The“Spend 200 AZN And Earn 30 AZN With Birbank Cards” Campaign To End

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) There's very little time left for the“Spend 200 AZN and Earn 30
AZN” campaign from Azerbaijan's first digital bank, Birbank.
Customers obtaining Birbank Cashback installment card online by
October 2nd will earn a one-time bonus of 30 AZN upon making
cashless payment in the amount of 200 AZN or more within the first
30 days from the moment of the card activation.
The campaign includes installment, POS terminal, and payments.
The bonus will be transferred to a customer's cashback balance
within 3 business days after the payment.
The campaign is available for customers who obtain Birbank
Chasback card through Birbank mobile app, as well as or websites. For more information about the campaign, please visit:
Financial transactions, money transfers, cash withdrawals (and
equivalent operations), payment of fines, as well as government,
loan, utility, and insurance payments do not participate in the
campaign. Additionally, customers with active Kapital Bank credit
cards and a usage period of more than 90 days will not be eligible
for the campaign.
For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to
, 196 Call
Centre or the card's Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card,
download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text“1” to the 8196
short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit
the Birbank centers.
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107156767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.