Khasawneh Opens 'Al Nafoura Mall' In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, September 27 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh opened Wednesday in Aqaba the "Al Nafoura Mall," one of the pioneering investment projects of the First Markets Company, owned by the Jordanian Duty Free Company.Khasawneh noted the "importance" of Aqaba as an economic, tourist and investment destination" adding, "Our country is full of competencies and promising opportunities that lead us to broader horizons that reflect positively on the Jordanian people, who are always the focus of attention and care of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince."He lauded the "bright minds and competencies that characterise Jordan and the message performed by the media in presenting the narrative of the successful and accomplished Jordanian state, which entered its second centenary with confidence and pride in much of what we have the right to be proud of throughout the first centenary."For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordanian Duty Free Shops Co, Ayman Mufleh, praised the Prime Minister for sponsoring the opening of this first-of-its-kind commercial complex in the centre of Aqaba, which comes as an embodiment of the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II to launch the new Aqaba spaces and the efforts of His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, to improve the economic development of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.