'Mercy Corps Jordan Works On Fostering Economic Growth, Water Security And Good Governance': Radcliffe

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 27 (Petra) -- Country Director of Mercy Corps in Jordan, Darius Radcliffe, said Wednesday the organisation seeks to enhance the diverse dynamic economic opportunities that generate sustainable and comprehensive growth in Jordan and improve water and energy management practices.Radcliffe added that the organisation is keen to empower communities to become more powerful and influential.He added, during an interview with a Jordan News Agency reporter that Mercy Corps works through several main axes, dealing with enhancing diverse and dynamic economic opportunities that contribute to realising sustainable and comprehensive growth, providing real job opportunities for youth and achieving the concept of water security through implementing programmes and projects that help develop the management of water resources, enhance the sustainability of those sources and manage the sector effectively, given that the problem of water scarcity is one of the most prominent challenges facing Jordan.Radcliffe added that peace and good governance are among the important axes that the Foundation aspires to achieve by increasing employment opportunities for younger generations and empowering them with the skills necessary to overcome the challenges they face, raising their participation in public activities, increasing cohesion between local communities and empowering women in the peace and governance domain.Radcliffe explained that all the programmes and projects implemented by the Foundation are fully compatible with the plans and programmes of the Jordanian government, noting that the Jordanian state has strategies in all fields, which helps institutions and international organisations know the priorities of work and how to build projects according to needs based on the paths that seek to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development goals.He said the response of the partner agencies in Jordan is "very high" in terms of cooperation, overcoming obstacles and providing information and the results of studies and research to build on for the success of the programmes, projects and initiatives implemented by Mercy Corps in Jordan, for which about $130 million have been ear marked in long-term funding to cover the financial cost for all those projects implemented with the support and cooperation of international partners.He added that Jordan faces a "major" challenge in the issue of hosting refugees, which requires the support and assistance of the international community, noting that Mercy Corps, despite the lack of funding, provided a lot of assistance to refugees inside and outside the camps.