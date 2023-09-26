Roots Of Peace Celebrated 26Th Anniversary: Planting Peace Through Agriculture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

United Nations International Day of Peace and Climate Week Converge

- Heidi Kuhn, Founder of Roots of PeaceSAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Roots of Peace, a humanitarian non-profit organization, celebrated its 26th Anniversary in Marin County, where the legacy of the United Nations' founding in 1945 converged with the organization's mission.In a heartfelt gathering, the San Francisco Consuls Corp, representing Colombia, Cyprus, Estonia, Seychelles, and Vietnam, Guatemala, Japan, and a representative from the U. S. Department of State, joined Heidi Kuhn, Founder of Roots of Peace, at her private residence. Kuhn's visionary journey, launched over a quarter of a century ago, aimed to transform minefields into thriving vineyards and orchards worldwide. This vision has since become a remarkable reality, replacing millions of landmines with sustainable farmland, and sowing the seeds of peace through agriculture in war-ravaged lands."Together, we can turn the weapons of war into tools for prosperity and sustenance," said Heidi Kuhn.As a tribute to the alignment of United Nations International Day of Peace and Climate Week, Heidi Kuhn introduced her latest initiative, "Rotary Roots of Peace Gardens." This groundbreaking program seeks to rejuvenate Earth's barren regions and combat global malnutrition. Frank Yih, Rotary China, demonstrated his commitment with an initial donation of $25,000. The initiative aims to establish sustainable, fruit-bearing trees and nutritious crops in prominent global locations, bringing healing to communities scarred by conflict."The inaugural Roots of Peace Global Garden will find its roots in Marin County, where the Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM) will plant a symbolic tree of life," affirmed CEO Andy Naja-Riese.Professor Daniel Kammen, co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize on Climate Change, emphasized the significance of climate-smart agriculture, as demonstrated by Roots of Peace's thriving business model in Afghanistan, Vietnam, and Guatemala. In partnership with the University of California at Berkeley, they aspire to extend these efforts worldwide, fostering peace through agriculture.Violet Grgich of Grgich Hills Estate honored her father, Miljenko 'Mike' Grgich, who, alongside Heidi Kuhn, embarked on a mission in Croatia in May 2000 to eliminate an estimated 1.2 million landmines. Their collaborative efforts have transformed Croatia into one of the world's top tourist destinations."In tribute to my father, we continue to support Roots of Peace's noble mission of turning mines into vines and fostering peace through agriculture," said Violet Grgich.Ambassador Kenneth Quinn reflected on the significance of the occasion, stating,“On this United Nations International Day of Peace, in the city where the UN originated in 1945, we acknowledge the urgent plea of President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the Congress, highlighting the dire consequences of landmines, a global issue impacting 60 million landmines in 60 countries.""Recent honors, including the $250,000 World Food Prize and the Mother Teresa Award, underscore the importance of 'Citizen Diplomacy.' Roots of Peace and Rotary's collaboration to plant Gardens of Peace can spark a movement, saving countless lives from the ongoing devastation of landmines," added Heidi Kuhn.ABOUT ROOTS OF PEACERoots of Peace supports the world's most vulnerable farmers and traders, removing the remnants of war and restoring agricultural productivity and prosperity. Roots of Peace is a humanitarian organization dedicated to the removal of landmines and the subsequent replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions. Founded in 1997 by Heidi Kuhn, the goal of Roots of Peace is to turn minefields into farmland and support victims of landmine accidents.For more information visit

