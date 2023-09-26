Israeli Premier Might Visit Türkiye In October Or November: President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Preparations are underway for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's visit to Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said,
as it might take place in October or November, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"The Turkish Foreign Ministry continues to work on the date of
the visit. I think Netanyahu's visit to Türkiye ... will be paid in
October or November," Erdogan told reporters late Monday on the
presidential plane returning from a visit to Azerbaijan's
autonomous Nakhchivan exclave.
Netanyahu was also expected to visit Türkiye late July but the
trip was postponed after he had an unscheduled surgery.
Erdogan said he will travel to Israel after Netanyahu's visit to
Türkiye.
"As Türkiye and Israel, we cooperate in many areas. It is a fact
that there are new areas of cooperation. Especially Europe is in
search of sustainable energy sources with the influence of the
conjuncture after the Russia-Ukraine war.
"It is known to everyone that Israel is seeking to transport its
resources to Europe. The most rational route is to deliver these
resources to Europe via Türkiye," Erdogan added.
The president added there are also opportunities for cooperation
in drilling activities.
