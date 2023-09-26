Makebot AI Unveils 2023 APAC Chatbot Trend Report And Highlights The Impact Of Chatgpt On The Chatbot Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Download the report here:

Makebot AI's 2023 APAC Chatbot Trend Report reveals growing chatbot adoption, ChatGPT's impact, and brand perception.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Makebot , the leading AI-based company specializing in chatbot solutions, has released its highly anticipated "2023 APAC Chatbot Trend Report ." This report provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of the chatbot industry in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, shedding light on the growing influence of generative AI, notably ChatGPT, and the significant role chatbots play in shaping brand perception.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation across various sectors, making chatbot technology a cornerstone of modern business communication. From customer support in online shopping to healthcare, finance, transportation, and education, chatbots have become indispensable. What started as simple question-answer tools has now evolved into strategic business partners, enhancing user experiences and streamlining interactions between consumers and companies.Key Findings from the 2023 APAC Chatbot Trend Report:Widespread Adoption: A staggering 74% of respondents in the APAC region reported having experience with chatbot services, underlining the growing familiarity with this technology.Quick Answers Matter: Providing quick answers emerged as the most significant advantage of chatbots, with 64% of respondents appreciating their ability to deliver swift responses. Furthermore, 42% praised chatbots for assisting customers outside of regular service hours.Use Cases: Respondents indicated that chatbots are most useful for product/service inquiries (62%), problem-solving (44%), delivery/return inquiries (42%), and reservations (40%). India exhibited particularly high usage rates for making purchases (47%) and filing complaints (36%).ChatGPT's Impact: The emergence of generative AI models like ChatGPT is expected to drive significant innovation in the chatbot industry. Over 70% of global companies are considering integrating generative AI technologies, with a primary focus on enhancing customer experience (38%).Brand Image and Chatbot Adoption:The report also highlighted the profound impact of chatbots on brand perception. Companies and brands offering chatbot solutions were perceived as efficient (49%) and ready to communicate (35%) by APAC respondents. India, a chatbot-savvy nation, recognized these companies as innovative (56%) and efficient (56%), with 57% believing they provided unique experiences through chatbot services.Conversely, companies that do not provide chatbot solutions risked being viewed as technologically backward (40%), inefficient (39%), and lacking a long-term vision (26%), potentially harming their brand image.Customer Expectations and Quality:The report emphasized the importance of chatbot quality. 74% of respondents deemed the chatbot's ability to understand and support requests as crucial. Additional factors such as agent-switching options and multilingual functions were also highlighted as important considerations when implementing chatbot services.Makebot's CEO, Ji-woong Kim, stressed the significance of high-quality chatbots in enhancing corporate brand image. He stated, "Chatbots are a powerful tool to strengthen customer service, improve brand perception, and attract long-term customers. Makebot remains committed to delivering advanced, high-quality chatbot platforms to companies."About Makebot:Makebot is a leading AI company specializing in chatbot solutions. With a successful track record in various industries, including aviation, finance, education, and healthcare, Makebot provides specialized chatbot-based automation systems that enhance efficiency and improve brand image.Since 2018, Makebot has published the Chatbot Trend Report annually, offering valuable insights into the chatbot industry's direction in the APAC region.For more information about Makebot and to access the complete 2023 APAC Chatbot Trend Report, please visit

