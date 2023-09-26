Tajik-Belarusian Business Council To Meet In Dushanbe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 26. A meeting
of the Tajik-Belarusian Business Council is scheduled to take place
in Dushanbe on September 28, Trend reports.
The meeting will involve discussions on current issues related
to bilateral trade and economic cooperation, presentations by
Belarusian companies, and the opportunity for participants to
engage in B2B (business-to-business) negotiations.
The Business Council serves as a coordinating and advisory body
with the aim of enhancing business relations between organizations
and associations in Belarus and Tajikistan. Its objective is to
identify and overcome barriers to the expansion of bilateral trade
and economic cooperation.
Following the meeting, the signing of several documents between
the Belarusian and Tajik sides is expected.
In early September, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Belarus,
Bakhtovar Safarzoda, mentioned that there are opportunities to
increase trade turnover, particularly in sectors such as food,
light industry, innovation, and high technology.
Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Belarus reached $47.1
million from January through June 2023, which is 1.8 times higher
than in the first half of 2022.
