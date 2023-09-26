Tajik-Belarusian Business Council To Meet In Dushanbe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 26. A meeting of the Tajik-Belarusian Business Council is scheduled to take place in Dushanbe on September 28, Trend reports.

The meeting will involve discussions on current issues related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation, presentations by Belarusian companies, and the opportunity for participants to engage in B2B (business-to-business) negotiations.

The Business Council serves as a coordinating and advisory body with the aim of enhancing business relations between organizations and associations in Belarus and Tajikistan. Its objective is to identify and overcome barriers to the expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Following the meeting, the signing of several documents between the Belarusian and Tajik sides is expected.

In early September, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Belarus, Bakhtovar Safarzoda, mentioned that there are opportunities to increase trade turnover, particularly in sectors such as food, light industry, innovation, and high technology.

Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Belarus reached $47.1 million from January through June 2023, which is 1.8 times higher than in the first half of 2022.