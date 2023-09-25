Finnish Peacekeepers Conclude United Nations (UN) Mission In Mali

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Finland's military participation in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has ended and the remaining Finnish soldiers serving in the peacekeeping mission have returned home. The mission has supported the transitional authorities of Mali to create and maintain a safe operating environment to reconstruct their country.

The UN Security Council decided not to renew the MINUSMA mandate on 30 June 2023. One civilian crisis management expert from Finland will remain in Mali. The UN peacekeeping mission will be terminated and the remaining mission personnel will withdraw from Mali by 31 December 2023. Finland joined the mission in 2013.



Finland is active in military and civilian crisis management efforts of the UN, NATO, the EU, the OSCE and the Global Coalition against ISIL. After concluding the UN mission in Mali, Finland will continue to participate in ten other military crisis management operations. The number of Finnish soldiers in these operations totals approximately 450. The largest Finnish contingent, around 200 soldiers, is in Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



