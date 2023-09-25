Police Raid Love Making Enclosures In Homagama Park

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Police raided love making enclosures at a private park in Homagama and detained 24 couples.

According to the Police, complaints had been received about the enclosures being used by young couples.

Subsequently, the Police raided the park and found young couples making love inside the enclosures.

According to the Police, the raid was carried out on a court order.

The Police detained the couples, some who were school going children, and handed them over to their parents after severely warning them.

Most of the youth had gone to the park after informing their parents that they were going for tuition classes. (Colombo Gazette)