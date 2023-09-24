CD- Panameñista Alliance Plans To Exit Parlacen - Blandon

José Isabel Blandón, The candidate for vice president of the Republic of Panama, for the alliance between the Panameñista Party and Democratic Change (CD) in the next general elections, referred to the intentions of former president Juan Carlos Varela de run as a candidate for deputy for the Central American Parliament (Parlacen).

According to Blandón, the application of Panameñista candidates to Parlacen will be next October 1, adding that any Panameñista who has been registered for more than five years and who does not have an impediment, can be a candidate for Parlacen widely regarded as a bolt-hole for politicians facing judicial problems.

“We do believe that Panama should leave Parlacen. What must be clear, and will be clear today, is that the position of this alliance is for Panama to leave Parlacen,” he indicated on Sunday, September 24.



