Azerbaijan Offers Route For Withdrawal Of Disarmed Armenian Military Personnel From Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the agreement reached on September 20, the disarmed
and demobilized personnel of the Armenian armed forces will be
provided with exit from the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan in the
direction of Lachin-Khankendi and Kalbajar-Basarkechar by buses and
personal transport, Azernews reports citing the
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Garabagh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Garabaghregion, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the
formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of
Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts
with the Armenian residents of Garabagh, met with Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian
residents of Garabagh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
