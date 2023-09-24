Ethiopia's Assefa Smashes Women's Marathon World Record In Berlin

Berlin: Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa smashed the women's marathon world record in Berlin on Sunday, winning in 2hr 11min 53sec, more than two minutes ahead of the previous mark.

The 29-year-old Assefa bettered the record of 2:14:04 set by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei in Chicago in 2019.

Assefa crossed the line just after Kenyan men's world record holder Eliud Kipchoge won a record fifth Berlin marathon.

Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa smashes the women's marathon world record (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP)

She finished almost six minutes ahead of Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui (+5:56), while Tanzanian Magdalena Shauri finished third (+6:48).

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins record fifth Berlin Marathon

Assefa broke away early in perfect conditions in the German capital and continued her stunning time to become the first woman to set the world record in Berlin since Japan's Naoko Takahashi in 2001.