Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:07 GMT

Türkiye Rescues 53 Irregular Migrants In Aegean Sea


9/24/2023 6:04:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 53 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea, after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Coast guard units saved 40 migrants from a rubber boat near Mugla's Datca and Fethiye districts, while 13 others were rescued off Ayvalik district in Balikesir province, said the Turkish Coast Guard in the statement.

The migrants were later transported to the provincial migration authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129364

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search