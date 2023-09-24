Türkiye Rescues 53 Irregular Migrants In Aegean Sea

Coast guard units saved 40 migrants from a rubber boat near Mugla's Datca and Fethiye districts, while 13 others were rescued off Ayvalik district in Balikesir province, said the Turkish Coast Guard in the statement.

The migrants were later transported to the provincial migration authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.