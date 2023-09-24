Türkiye Rescues 53 Irregular Migrants In Aegean Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 53 irregular migrants in the
Aegean Sea, after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish
territorial waters, Azernews reports, citing Yeni
Safak.
Coast guard units saved 40 migrants from a rubber boat near
Mugla's Datca and Fethiye districts, while 13 others were rescued
off Ayvalik district in Balikesir province, said the Turkish Coast
Guard in the statement.
The migrants were later transported to the provincial migration
authorities.
Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned
Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it
violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering
the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.
