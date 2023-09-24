Qatar Holds Ministerial Meeting For UN Group Of Friends Of Solidarity

New York: Qatar organised a ministerial meeting for the UN Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security, on the margin of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari and Qatar's Permanent Delegation to the UN participated in the meeting.

Dr. Al Kuwari said in her speech during the ministerial meeting that the gathering represents a pivotal moment to delve deeper into strategies aimed at further raising the level of global health security and well-being, especially in the context of the Summit on the Future and the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance, along with other important high-level initiatives.

The collective experience of the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the grim reality that pandemics pose existential threats that require significant investments and resources for prevention and preparedness, the Minister said.

She noted,“It is no less clear that health cannot exist in isolation. Instead, we must adopt a comprehensive health approach that includes the entire community,” explaining that this approach is extremely important given the multifaceted consequences of epidemics that extend across various sectors.

The Minister voiced Qatar's firm commitment to epidemic prevention, preparedness and response, in close alignment with the human development pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which revolves around caring for a physically and psychologically healthy population.

She emphasized that substantial investments in healthcare, preparedness, and a scientific approach, along with comprehensive measures, have led the State of Qatar to maintain one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates globally, high vaccination rates, and valuable contributions to the global understanding of COVID-19. She pointed out that as the world prepares for climate-related diseases, Qatar takes proactive steps through leadership, national preparedness plans, widespread access to testing, vaccines, and treatments.

Furthermore, She shared her views that the One Health approach is optimal for addressing global health risks arising among humans, animals, ecosystems, and their impacts. She explained that Qatar has succeeded in implementing this approach by monitoring zoonotic diseases like the Coronavirus, the cause of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and other health threats.

The Minister of Public Health said that it was essential to reaffirm commitment to the core principles of multilateralism and enhance international cooperation.

She added that Qatar's support has been consistent in mitigating the pandemic's impact, especially on marginalised and deprived communities through the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar has provided humanitarian aid and resources to countries worldwide, exceeding $140m. She affirmed that enhancing preparedness, coordination, rapid response capability, solidarity, and innovative global financing solutions are not merely desirable but urgent imperatives for global public health and the execution of the 2030 Action Plan.