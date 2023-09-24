Minister Of State At Mofa Meets Rwanda's Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met on Friday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda H E Dr. Vincent Biruta, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the countries, and efforts to promote peace on the African continent.
