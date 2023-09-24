Doha Academy Celebrates Outstanding Accomplishments Of Its Students

Doha, Qatar: Doha Academy has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of its students. Each year, secondary students at Doha Academy have shown growth and this year is no exception with yet another round of fantastic IGCSE and AS results.

All the students have done amazingly well. Their achievements have surpassed the previous results, including: 100% pass rate at AS Level for Arabic, Art, Mathematics, and Economics students; 50% A* - A grades in AS Level Arabic and Economics; 93% pass rate in IGCSE Level English as a first language, and 78% pass rate for English as a second language; 86% pass rate in IGCSE Level Arabic; 83% pass rate in IGCSE Biology, with 56% of students achieving A* - A grades. And 78% pass rate in IGCSE Chemistry, with 49% of students achieving A* - A grades.

Doha Academy's Principal Edward Cooper said:“Many congratulations to all of our students for their hard work and final results. As an inclusive school, these outcomes are a real testament to the students' commitment and ability to make progress. Great thanks also to our teachers without whose expertise and support these results could not be achieved.”

Chief Executive Officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani said:“I am immensely proud of our students. This success is a tribute to their continuous hard work and commitment, as it is also a tribute to their teachers' efforts.”

Doha Academy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Al Faleh Educational Holding and is a nationally and internationally accredited independent group of co-educational schools situated in Doha, Qatar.

It warmly welcomes all Kindergarten (aged 3) to Year 13 (aged 18) students and offers a blended curriculum comprised of the National Curriculum for England, Cambridge International Curriculum, and Qatar's National Curriculum. The school very successfully prepares students for UK-assessed IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) examinations in Year 11 and Advanced Level examinations in Year 12 and 13.

Doha Academy was founded by Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani in September 2000. It now comprises three schools – DA Al Waab, DA Salwa, and Doha International Kindergarten – educating over 2,500 students representing on average 55 nationalities.

Male and female students are taught in separate classrooms from year 6 upwards. In addition to an emphasis upon literacy and numeracy development, Doha Academy also promotes inclusion through differentiated practice and provision. Embedded in all of its practices is the promotion of Islamic teachings and principles.