Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Why Is The Actress Avoiding Spotlight? Here's What We Know

Netizens believe Katrina has been avoiding the spotlight because she is pregnant. According to the Hindustan Times, Katrina is preoccupied with her profession and is not expecting a child with Vicky.

Vicky appeared alone at Ambani's Ganpati event last week, disappointing Katrina's admirers. "There have been persistent rumours that Katrina is pregnant, particularly following her recent appearance in Kolkata for a brand." "She was seen wearing flowing clothing, and people at the event said she was very particular about not letting too many people around her, as if she was trying to hide," a source told HT.

"There is no truth in any such rumours," the insider added of the pregnancy rumours. She is not pregnant, and she is not shunning the public eye as a result. She is simply preoccupied with work and relocating between places for job obligations."

"She left Mumbai for a shoot just 3-4 days before the festivities began, while she was shooting for a commercial advertisement in Mumbai 15 days ago." And she wasn't recognised at the airport since she had an early flight, so she wasn't papped. So she's been preoccupied with shoots and work, which has kept her out of the public spotlight," the person continued.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently discussed establishing a family with Katrina Kaif and if the couple feels any pressure from their respective families to have a child.

The Sardar Udham actor added that his and her families are both quite relaxed and do not put any strain on them. "Koi bhi nahi daal raha," Vicky stated to Radio City. Vaise kehte hain. (No one. They are pleasant people)."