ADNOC Distribution Launches First ADNOC Service Stations In Egypt

The Company plans to open a further six ADNOC service stations nationwide by the end of 2023, following the acquisition of a 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt LLC (TEME) earlier this year.

The opening ceremony was held at the ADNOC service station in Degla Maadi, with dignitaries in attendance, including Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mariam Alkaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Egypt, Khaled Abdel Aal, Cairo Governor, and Mr. Alaa El Batal, President of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said:“Today marks an important milestone in our international expansion journey as we launch ADNOC service stations in Egypt, positioning us as a leading regional provider of mobility solutions. As a future-focused business, we continue to take bold steps to address the needs of our customers and look forward to bringing more of our innovative and digitally-backed services to the Egyptian market and exploring further opportunities to grow our portfolio.”

As part of this initial roll-out, the Company also launched its signature ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, offering a wide range of food and beverages tailored to Egyptian customers, including the brand's own speciality grade, 100% Arabica coffee. With a track record in customer service excellence, ADNOC Oasis promises to deliver an enhanced shopping experience, with professionally trained baristas in line with the International Specialty Coffee Association standards.

Thomas Strauss, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt LLC, said:“We are delighted to announce this momentous collaboration with ADNOC Distribution. This partnership signifies our shared vision to offer unparalleled products and services to our esteemed customers in Egypt”.

The joint venture includes a diversified downstream portfolio of 240 fuel retail stations, 100+ convenience stores, 250+ lube changing stations, car washes, lubricants, wholesale, and aviation fuel operations.

Already the joint venture has succeeded in expanding its corporate portfolio in the aviation fuels business, by securing the right to supply aviation fuel to Etihad Airways for flights fueled in Cairo.



Additionally, the partnership is currently developing the necessary infrastructure and logistical framework to launch ADNOC Voyager, the brand's signature range of premium and OEM-approved automotive vehicle lubricants.



ADNOC Voyager products will be available for Egyptian consumers to purchase at ADNOC service stations, as well as within the wider local lubricants market.