'I'm Buying One': Why Elon Musk Wants To Purchase Iphone 15 Series Revealed

“World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah,” Tim Cook said on X.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, continued by praising iPhones for their abilities to take photos and videos. Musk responded to Cook, saying, "The beauty of iPhone pictures and videos is extraordinary."

The Tesla CEO quickly responded to Tim Cook's tweet later on Friday saying he was purchasing one when it was produced from Apple's Fifth Avenue shop in New York.

Having said that, Musk's relationship with Apple has been rocky since he acquired Twitter in 2022. According to Musk, it appears that Apple "mostly stopped advertising on Twitter" in November 2022, at which point he remarked, "Do they hate free speech in America?"

Days later, Musk and Cook met at the Apple Park, where Musk said that "we (Apple and X) resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store."