Crown Prince Holds Meetings With Senior US Officials In Washington, DC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, DC, Sep. 23 (Petra)-His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Friday held separate meetings in Washington, DC, with a number of US administration officials.
Meeting with Assistant to the US President and National Security Adviser to the Vice President Phil Gordon, Crown Prince Al Hussein expressed pride in the deep-rooted institutional ties between Jordan and the United States, as well as cooperation in various fields.
His Royal Highness also met with Deputy Assistant to the US President and White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos J. Hochstein, and reiterated the depth of the strategic relations between the two countries.
The Crown Prince expressed appreciation for the US administration's support for Jordan in defence, technology, and cybersecurity, noting that the fight against terrorism is a priority for the Kingdom.
At a meeting with Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Adviser, Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, His Royal Highness commended the cooperation between Jordan and the US on cybersecurity, adding that he looks forward to the signing of a memorandum of understanding in this field between the concerned entities in the two countries.
The Crown Prince also met with Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf and reaffirmed the strength of relations between Jordan and the US, expressing appreciation over the United States' support for Jordan through the latest memorandum of understanding on the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meetings.
MENAFN23092023000117011021ID1107125269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.