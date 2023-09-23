Russian Community Of Azerbaijan Supports Reintegration Of Karabakh Armenians

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Russian
Community of Azerbaijan fully supports the efforts of Azerbaijan's
leadership aimed at the early reintegration of the Armenian
population of Karabakh into the multinational Azerbaijani society,
the community said, Trend reports.
"The anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh and the meeting
between representatives of the President of Azerbaijan and
representatives of Karabakh residents of Armenian origin on
September 21 in Yevlakh put an end to the long-standing conflict.
The very next day, at the request of representatives of Karabakh
Armenian residents, in the context of discussing social and
humanitarian issues, 2 trucks with various food and hygiene
products, as well as 2 cars with bread, were sent along the
Aghdam-Khankendi road," the community said.
"We, the Russian population of Azerbaijan, are confident that
the socio-economic plan for the reintegration of the Armenians of
the Karabakh region fully complies with all the rights and norms of
the constitution of the republic. Azerbaijan is traditionally a
multinational, multicultural country where many ethnic groups live
in peace and harmony. Throughout our history, we have always lived
in peace with all the people who inhabit our country, regardless of
nationality and religion. Now is the time for peace, development,
and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus," the Russian
Community noted.
The community also added that the valiant Azerbaijani Army,
under the leadership of the President, victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, demonstrated
true heroism and patriotism on the battlefield, liberating the
Armenian population of Karabakh from the military junta of
criminals who had forcibly held power for many years.
"We will always remember our heroes who gave their lives for
their homeland. The Russian community expresses its condolences to
the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the
wounded. We also express our condolences to the families of the
deceased Russian peacekeepers who gave their lives for the
establishment of peace in the region and sincerely hope that from
now on, peace will be restored forever," the community
emphasized.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian
armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan,
localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the
region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives
of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov,
responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh,
met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives
of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in
Yevlakh.
In the context of discussing social and humanitarian
issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need
for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance
in the form of foodstuffs.
As a result of the meeting, their request was taken
seriously. In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the
heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the
emergency medical service and fire department, and to provide
humanitarian support in the near future.