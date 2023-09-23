Russian Community Of Azerbaijan Supports Reintegration Of Karabakh Armenians

"The anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh and the meeting between representatives of the President of Azerbaijan and representatives of Karabakh residents of Armenian origin on September 21 in Yevlakh put an end to the long-standing conflict. The very next day, at the request of representatives of Karabakh Armenian residents, in the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, 2 trucks with various food and hygiene products, as well as 2 cars with bread, were sent along the Aghdam-Khankendi road," the community said.

"We, the Russian population of Azerbaijan, are confident that the socio-economic plan for the reintegration of the Armenians of the Karabakh region fully complies with all the rights and norms of the constitution of the republic. Azerbaijan is traditionally a multinational, multicultural country where many ethnic groups live in peace and harmony. Throughout our history, we have always lived in peace with all the people who inhabit our country, regardless of nationality and religion. Now is the time for peace, development, and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus," the Russian Community noted.

The community also added that the valiant Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, demonstrated true heroism and patriotism on the battlefield, liberating the Armenian population of Karabakh from the military junta of criminals who had forcibly held power for many years.

"We will always remember our heroes who gave their lives for their homeland. The Russian community expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded. We also express our condolences to the families of the deceased Russian peacekeepers who gave their lives for the establishment of peace in the region and sincerely hope that from now on, peace will be restored forever," the community emphasized.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in the near future.