DGCA's Projects Management Division Earns ISO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation declared on Saturday that the division of projects management earned the ISO certification for the section's successful administration.
Saad Al-Otaibi, the deputy director general for planning and projects, said in a statement to KUNA on Saturday that the ISO 9001 quality management division assess the level of quality and operations' management.
The DGCA projects management division's earning of the ISO certificate affirms the department keenness on overhauling operations in the various sections, attaining top administrative procedures, backing innovation and providing solutions to challenges that face the various work divisions.
It has earned the certificate from the US Global Inter after executing a project for a period of eight months and concluding all the required phases, namely training, documenting, applying and internal auditing. (end)
