Qatar University Health Professor Named In ASCP 40 Under Forty List

Doha, Qatar: A Qatar University (QU) Health associate professor has been selected as one of the 40 high-achieving esteemed honorees in the American Society of Clinical Pathology's (ASCP) prestigious 2023 Under Forty list.

As the Head of the Biomedical Sciences Department at the College of Health Sciences, QU, Dr. Maha Al Asmakh's (pictured) recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to the field of clinical laboratory sciences and underscores QU's commitment to fostering excellence in education and research.

The ASCP President, Marsha Kinney, MD, said,“ASCP's 40 Under Forty programme is an opportunity to recognize the next generation of pathology and medical laboratory leaders from around the globe.”

Vice President of Health and Medical Sciences, Dr. Asma Al Thani, stated,“Dr. Maha Al Asmakh's inclusion in the prestigious ASCP 2023 40 Under Forty list is a testament to her exceptional dedication and contributions to the field. Her innovative work continues to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals at QU and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Al Asmakh expressed pride on being the first Qatari to be selected for this prestigious ASCP 40 under forty programme.

“I am honoured to represent my country, showcase my achievements in the field of clinical laboratory sciences, and highlight the contribution of QU and my department in educating the young generations of clinical laboratory scientists in Qatar.”

Dean of the College of Health Sciences, Dr. Hanan Abdul Rahim, said,“We are extremely proud of Dr. Maha Al Asmakh's significant achievement, which highlights her commitment to excellence in clinical laboratory sciences research and teaching. As the Head of the Biomedical Sciences Department, Dr. Al Asmakh oversees our NAACLS-accredited bachelor program as well as the Master programme, working to provide the highest quality education for the future generations of laboratory scientists.”

The 40 Under Forty recognition has made a powerful impact on all of its honorees, ranging from pronounced recognition within their organisation to media attention. Furthermore, during the recent QU's Annual Convocation 2023, Dr. Al Asmakh received a special honour dedicated to International achievement.