Strike On Kremenchuk: Casualty Toll Up To 31, Search And Rescue Operation Over

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava region has increased to 31.
The search and rescue operation has been completed, reports the regional military administration , according to Ukrinform.
Among those injured are three children. Sixteen people required hospitalization so doctors are providing assistance to them now. One person died," said Dmytro Lunin, the administration head.
According to him, surrounding buildings were also damaged as a result of the strike. Read also: Ukrainian aviation 17 times strikes Russian targets, including Black Sea Fleet HQ
Tomorrow, a specialized commission will inspect the affected objects and record the damage.
"People whose property was damaged will receive compensation. We will provide financing from regional and local budgets," added Lunin.
As reported, on the evening of September 22, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk, leaving at least one person dead.
Illustrative photo: SESU
