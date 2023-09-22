EDGE Expands Footprint In Eastern Europe By Signing Two Strategic Partnership Agreements In Bulgaria

EDGE Group PJSC (EDGE), one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced the signings of two separate partnership agreements with key Bulgarian partners.

EDGE has partnered with TBS Ltd. (TBS), an international trading company providing some of the world's most innovative and advanced technological solutions securing Land, Air and Space, and Samel-90, a manufacturer of a wide variety of high-performance electronic communications equipment and systems.

The signing ceremonies took place during an EDGE Group delegation visit to Bulgaria, during which members of EDGE's senior management met with local dignitaries as well as industry partners, providing the Group the opportunity to showcase its capabilities, explore potential collaborations, and expand its footprint in the Eastern European region.

Speaking on the partnerships, Omar Al Zaabi, President of Trading & Mission Support at EDGE, said:“These collaborations are another key step towards achieving the EDGE growth strategy, furthering EDGE's goal to pursue global, mutually beneficial partnerships supporting defence capability development. We look forward to how these valuable partnerships will expand our footprint in Bulgaria and the Eastern European region.”

TBS and EDGE will seek collaboration through international trade expansion, knowledge transfer, research and development within space science technologies, cyber security, security communication, land vehicle acquisition, and range development.

As per the agreement with Samel-90, the two organisations will jointly identify business opportunities within multiple electronic development domains. Samel-90 currently specialises in products such as jammer solutions, surveillance equipment, tools and mechanical parts, and satellite components.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.