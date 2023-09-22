'Loving 1St Taste Of BIC': Motogp Apologises After Distorted Map Of India Fuels Controversy

Promptly addressing the concern, MotoGP India rectified the map to accurately represent the country. Bharti emphasized the importance of swift corrections to such errors and urged against their repetition during qualifying and the main race. As the MotoGP event in India kicks off, the spotlight is on the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, marking a significant milestone in the world of two-wheeler racing.

This event is made possible through the collaboration of Dorna Sports, the longstanding rights holder of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix, and Fairstreet Sports. Fairstreet Sports holds the rights to organize the MotoGP race in India from 2023 to 2029, heralding a new era in the nation's motorsports history.