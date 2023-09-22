British Intelligence Names Reasons For Strikes On Deep Rear Of Russia And Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past four days, both Russia and Ukraine have suffered extremely intense strikes deep in the rear.
This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reported.
“Over the last four days, both Russia and Ukraine have experienced unusually intense attacks deep behind their lines. There have been reports of explosions at Russian logistics sites, air bases and command posts in Crimea, the Krasnodar region, and near Moscow”, the statement said.
It is noted that it is highly likely that Russia's Black Sea Fleet has again been heavily targeted. However, the explosions at Chkalovsky Air Base, near Moscow, are likely to be of most strategic concern to Russian leaders. This is a sensitive location because it hosts specialist military aircraft as well as VIP transport for Russian leaders.
Reported damage to a COOT special mission aircraft is particularly relevant: the exact variant involved is unclear, but these valuable assets undertake missions which include electronic intelligence collection.
Russia has launched long-range strikes at targets across Ukraine repeatedly over the last week.
“This unusual intensity is likely partially in response to the incidents in Russia and Crimea. With the ground battle relatively static, each side is seeking advantage by striking through their adversary's strategic depth”, according to the UK Ministry of Defense.
As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 274,950 Russian aggressors from February 24, 2022, to September 22, 2023, including 480 people over the past day.
