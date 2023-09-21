Renowned German Model And Actress, Victoria Jancke, To Host Exclusive 1O DREAM WORKSHOP BALI Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SUMBERKIMA, BALI, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Victoria Jancke, the esteemed German model, actress, and motivational speaker, is set to host the highly anticipated 1o DREAM WORKSHOP BALI event from September 21 to 25, 2023. This exclusive workshop, organized by Chris White, a prominent businessman and owner of Ideal Homes Portugal, in collaboration with Creative Lions, Maru Cruz, a seasoned Branding Consultant, and Roberto Penades, an expert Marketing Strategist Consultant, promises attendees a golden opportunity to tap into the expertise of 'The Ultimate Business Blueprint to Scaling Your Business & Lasting Wealth into Retirement.'
Victoria Jancke, with her illustrious career that began at the age of 16 and a staggering 1.1 million-strong following on Instagram, will be the star attraction. She will conduct sessions focused on mastering social media, engaging audiences, and building a strong personal brand.
Throughout her multifaceted career, Victoria has excelled in various fields, including on-screen acting, voice-over work, and modeling. Her dedicated Instagram following is a testament to her daily inspiration and guidance.
Attendees of the 1o DREAM WORKSHOP BALI will have the privilege of staying at the enchanting Sumberkima Hotel, nestled amidst the serene and inspiring surroundings of Sumberkima Hill. This unique setting perfectly complements the enriching experience of the event.
During her sessions, Victoria will share invaluable insights and expertise on various topics, including building a thriving social media presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, creating captivating IG reels, generating creative photo posting ideas, crafting authentic stories, and cultivating a devoted fan following. Her teachings will also extend to strategies for social media success and personal growth, drawing from her extensive experience as a motivational speaker and her track record of speaking at female empowerment summits.
Victoria Jancke's presence at the event promises to add tremendous value, offering attendees a unique opportunity to learn from an industry expert. Don't miss out on the 1o DREAM WORKSHOP BALI, taking place from September 21 to 25, 2023.
About Ideal Home:
Ideal Homes Portugal, led by Chris White, is the largest real estate company in Portugal. They specialize in helping individuals find their dream homes in Portugal, providing top-notch real estate services, and organizing exclusive events like the 1o DREAM WORKSHOP BALI to empower and inspire individuals.
About Victoria Jancke:
Victoria Jancke is a renowned German model, actress, and motivational speaker with a career that began at the age of 16. She boasts a massive following on Instagram and is known for her expertise in social media, personal branding, and female empowerment.
About Creative Lions:
Creative Lions is a creative agency that collaborates with experts in various fields to offer unique workshops and events, enhancing personal and professional growth.
For more information about the event and to register, please visit:
Event Website:
Watch the Teaser:
For further inquiries, please visit:
Chris White's Property Website:
Chris White
Ideal Home
51 918 055 119
email us here
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107115555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.