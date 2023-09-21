Valu Partners With Le Marche, Electrotech To Offer Payment Solutions For Furniture, Electronics Expo

Under the collaboration, Valu will offer customers exclusive 18-month installment plans with zero interest and zero down payment for furniture and electronics purchases made during the exhibition period. This attractive financing option will empower customers to furnish their homes with quality products without the burden of immediate payments. Additionally, Valu clients will enjoy complimentary entry to both exhibitions, ensuring they have the best access to the latest furniture, interior design, and electronics trends.

Valu CEO Walid Hassouna expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying,“We are excited to once again partner with Le Marche and Electrotech to provide our customers with an exceptional opportunity to enhance their homes and living spaces. By combining Valu's cutting-edge financial solutions, Le Marche's exceptional range of furniture and interior design products, and Electrotech's wide array of home appliances and electronics, this collaboration aims to create an unparalleled shopping experience for customers during the expo. We believe that by offering flexible payment plans and free entry to both exhibitions for Valu clients, we can enhance our client base, boost participation during this exciting event, and make high-quality furniture, electronics, and home accessories more accessible to a larger audience.”

Ahmed Tarek, Co-CEO and Partner of Tarek Nour Group, commented,“We are thrilled to team up again with Valu for this exciting venture. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to further broaden our customer base and alleviate the financial burden on them, making high-quality furniture, decor, appliances, lighting, and home accessories more accessible to a larger audience. Valu's flexible payment solutions will undoubtedly add immense value to our customers' shopping experience, enabling them to create their dream living spaces without financial constraints. Together, we aim to make Le Marche and Electrotech the ultimate destinations for those seeking not only exquisite furniture and electronics, but also convenient and affordable ways to furnish their homes.”

Since its inception in late 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part of its broader strategy to improve people's quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country.