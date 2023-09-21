Asia Week Ahead: Flurry Of Data From Japan And Korea

In Japan, we think solid consumption and service activity will likely support inflation staying above the 3% range. We believe that core inflation excluding fresh food and energy is expected to accelerate further in September with private service prices rising.

Meanwhile, thanks to strong activity in services, the jobless rate is expected to edge down in August. Industrial production in Japan will also likely rebound from the previous month's decline mainly due to a pick-up in motor vehicle production.

We think both consumer and business sentiment indices in Korea could deteriorate. Business confidence should weaken on the back of sluggish exports and growing uncertainty in the near-term economic outlook. For consumers, weak domestic equity performance and the recent tightening of mortgage measures might have hurt sentiment.

Singapore reports August inflation next week. We expect headline inflation to dip to 3.9% year-on-year, down from 4.1%YoY from the previous month. Favourable base effects and softer growth momentum will likely translate to a dip in CPI inflation. Core inflation will likely be flat at 3.8%YoY.

Meanwhile, industrial production will likely still be in the red. We could see the tenth consecutive month of contraction for industrial production, tracking the sustained weakness of non-oil domestic exports (NODX). NODX recently posted another month of contraction as global trade grinds lower. Industrial production should stay challenged for as long as NODX is in contraction, with weaker industrial activity seen to weigh on GDP growth.