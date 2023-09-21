DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooala , the fastest-growing organic plant-based milk brand in the U.S., today launched its Simple line, the first-ever three-ingredient, organic, shelf-stable line of plant-based milk. Mooala Simple is available in Almond and Oat varieties and contains no gums, oils or additives. Six-packs are available on Amazon for $36.99 and are an additional $2 off for a limited time. Health-minded consumers will pay just over $6 for a single 32 oz carton, making Mooala Simple the best value-quality combination for organic plant-based milks on the market.

Mooala Launches Simple Line, Offering Three-Ingredient Organic Almondmilk & Oatmilk

"Consumers are reading labels carefully - they are demanding fewer ingredients in addition to organic ingredients; we created Mooala Simple as an elevated product line to address both needs," said Mooala CEO, Jeff Richards. "Our plant-based milks have always been organic, which has countless health and environmental benefits, and our new Simple line consists of only three ingredients: filtered water, organic oats or almonds and sea salt."

All of Mooala's family-friendly plant-based milks and creamers are certified USDA-organic, which means they are never made with GMOs, herbicides, preservatives or toxic chemicals, and places strong emphasis on regenerative farming. In addition to being organic, the Simple line is paving the way by also having no gums, fillers or oils and what's even better: they taste delicious.

Richards added, "We've been a leader in organic, plant-based milks since the beginning and are excited to offer consumers an additional option that further broadens our family of better-for-you products. Just give the carton a shake and you'll fall in love with how rich and creamy 'simple' can be."

For hi-res images of the milks, click here . For more information about Mooala's Simple Line or its other organic products, visit mooala. To purchase Mooala Simple varieties, visit the Mooala Store on Amazon .

About Mooala

Based in Dallas, Tex., Mooala is a leading maker of USDA-organic, plant-based milks and creamers. In just a few short years, Mooala has become the number one branded organic almondmilk in the U.S. and is widely esteemed for its line of bananamilks, which are nut-free and dairy-free. Mooala makes it so you never have to sacrifice yummy flavor for quality, healthy products, and vice versa. Mooala, ranked No. 1,600 of the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of growing businesses, is sold in premier store banners like Whole Foods, Kroger, Costco, Publix, Walmart, HEB and Aldi. For more information, visit mooala.

