Amman Int'l Book Fair Kicks Off, Featuring 400 Publishers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar inaugurated on Thursday the 2023 Amman International Book Fair, which will run from September 21st through the 30th on the airport road in the capital.
The book fair is being held by the Jordanian Publishers Association in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the Greater Amman Municipality, showcasing more than 400 local, Arab and international publishing houses. Additionally, the book fair will feature other cultural activities, including a symposium and a seminar, which will be held today at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
Najjar said: "The exhibition is a platform for dialogue and the communication of ideas. It offers activities suitable for the Jordanian family, school and university students, cultural institutions and bodies, and visitors to Jordan. It is an opportunity to interact with the cultural program, which this year allocated a space for children."
This year's exhibition selected Qatar as the guest of honor with a high-ranking official delegation, which also includes a number of Qatari writers, novelists and researchers, participating in a cultural program that will feature seminars and cultural and intellectual evenings.
The exhibition also celebrates researcher and academic Dr. Hind Abu Al-Shaar, who was named the exhibition's cultural figure, for her pioneering literary and research works and her literary and creative career.
MENAFN21092023000117011021ID1107113065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.