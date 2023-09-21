Authorities Demolish 7 Unsanctioned Buildings On State-Owned Lands

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jordan Valley, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- The Jordan Valley Authority demolished Thursday seven unsanctioned and uninhabited buildings located on state treasury lands in the Sowayma area near the Dead Sea.
The authority said in a statement that the necessary legal and administrative measures will be taken against the individuals who built the edifices once they are identified.
