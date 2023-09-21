Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Calls On Financial Institutions To Take Cybersecurity Measures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is actively improving control and
regulatory measures in the field of cyber security of financial
institutions, head of the CBA's Information and Cybersecurity
Department Elvin Shahverdiyev said during a conference dedicated to
the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Days (ICSD 2023), Trend reports.
"The Central Bank encourages financial institutions to take
cybersecurity measures including: complying with minimum
information security requirements in financial markets, proactively
identifying cybersecurity risks, anticipating risks associated with
cyber threats and assuring that appropriate measures are in place,
improving cyber resilience in line with international standards,
reducing the likelihood and impact of, and improving preparedness
for, cyber incidents, improving the reputation and credibility of
the financial sector through enhanced cybersecurity," he said.
