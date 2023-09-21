Thursday, 21 September 2023 02:44 GMT

Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Calls On Financial Institutions To Take Cybersecurity Measures


9/21/2023 6:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is actively improving control and regulatory measures in the field of cyber security of financial institutions, head of the CBA's Information and Cybersecurity Department Elvin Shahverdiyev said during a conference dedicated to the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Days (ICSD 2023), Trend reports.

"The Central Bank encourages financial institutions to take cybersecurity measures including: complying with minimum information security requirements in financial markets, proactively identifying cybersecurity risks, anticipating risks associated with cyber threats and assuring that appropriate measures are in place, improving cyber resilience in line with international standards, reducing the likelihood and impact of, and improving preparedness for, cyber incidents, improving the reputation and credibility of the financial sector through enhanced cybersecurity," he said.

Will be updated

MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107112261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search