Kuwait Amir Congratulates Malta On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to the President of Malta Dr. George Vella, congratulating him on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished him everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country and people. (end)
