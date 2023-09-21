Sharkstriker Revolutionizes Cybersecurity Services With The Launch Of STRIEGO Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
STRIEGO by SharkStriker
A unified multi-tenant open architecture human-led AI/ML-driven security platform designed to meet the cybersecurity needs of today and tomorrow. With STRIEGO, we aim to simplify and unify cybersecurity services, empowering organizations to protect their digital assets effectively and efficiently.” - Ajay Kumar (co-founder)WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, organizations are grappling with an array of challenges when it comes to safeguarding their operations against cyber threats. These challenges include the complexity of security solutions, a shortage of in-house cybersecurity expertise, budgetary constraints, and the complexities of dealing with multiple product vendors. Compliance requirements only add to the complexity.
To help organizations tackle these multifaceted challenges, SharkStriker is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking cybersecurity services platform, "STRIEGO ." This platform is poised to transform the way organizations approach cybersecurity services, offering a unified solution that addresses a wide spectrum of security and compliance needs.
Traditionally, organizations have had to work with various cybersecurity service providers, each specializing in a specific aspect of security such as firewall management, monitoring, SIEM/SOC, or compliance services. However, this often results in fragmented solutions that do not seamlessly integrate with one another.
SharkStriker's STRIEGO platform is on a mission to simplify the lives of organizations by providing a comprehensive cybersecurity services portfolio. This platform serves as a centralized hub for all security and compliance needs and is designed to cater to a wide range of organizations, offering multi-tier, multi-tenant capabilities. It operates as a data lake-based solution, available both on the cloud and on-premises, and is backed by a 24/7 Global SOC team for human-led monitoring, threat hunting, incident response, and compliance assurance.
STRIEGO offers a wide array of features, including but not limited to:
◙ Next-Generation SIEM/XDR
◙ File Integrity Monitoring (FIM)
◙ Vulnerability Management
◙ CIS Benchmark-based Configuration Assessment
◙ Threat Detection & Response
◙ Security Automation
◙ Full-cycle Incident Response
◙ Real-time Dashboards
◙ Incident Management
◙ User Entity Behavior and Analytics (UEBA)
◙ Network Detection & Response
◙ Dark Web Monitoring
◙ Deception Technology
One of the standout features of STRIEGO is its ability to leverage existing security investments made by organizations. It is vendor-agnostic and seamlessly integrates with both third-party security solutions and non-security technologies, ensuring that organizations can maximize the value of their existing resources.
"We understand the complex challenges that organizations face in the cybersecurity landscape," said Ajay Kumar, Co-founder at SharkStriker. "With STRIEGO, we aim to simplify and unify cybersecurity services, empowering organizations to protect their digital assets effectively and efficiently."
SharkStriker's STRIEGO platform represents a significant leap forward in the world of cybersecurity services, providing organizations with a holistic solution that streamlines their security and compliance efforts.
For more information about STRIEGO and how it can benefit your organization, please visit: STRIEGO by SharkStriker
About SharkStriker:
SharkStriker is a leading cybersecurity services vendor committed to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to protect organizations against cyber threats. With a focus on simplicity, effectiveness, and integration, SharkStriker empowers organizations to defend their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.
Media
SharkStriker
+1 925-532-1900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107112037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.