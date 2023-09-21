USD Stable At KD 0.308, Euro Down To KD 0.328

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Thedollar remained stable on Thursday vis a vis the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.308 and the euro went down by 0.37 percent settling at KD 0.328 compared to yesterday's exchange rates.
The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily bulletin that the sterling pound fell to KD 0.380, the Swiss franc remained stable at KD 0.343, and the Japanese yen firmed at KD 0.002.
Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions.
ht.ahm
MENAFN21092023000071011013ID1107111763
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.