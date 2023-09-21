Qatar, UNRWA Discuss Support For Palestinian Refugees

New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), H E Philippe Lazzarini, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and ties between Qatar and UNRWA. The Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed, during the meeting, Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and its enduring support for the Palestinian refugees, lauding the role undertaken by UNRWA in this respect.

Commissioner-General of UNRWA extended his thanks and appreciation to Qatar for its constant support for the Palestinian refugees, adding that UNRWA aspires to further cooperation between the two parties.