Qatar, UNRWA Discuss Support For Palestinian Refugees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), H E Philippe Lazzarini, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and ties between Qatar and UNRWA. The Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed, during the meeting, Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and its enduring support for the Palestinian refugees, lauding the role undertaken by UNRWA in this respect.
Commissioner-General of UNRWA extended his thanks and appreciation to Qatar for its constant support for the Palestinian refugees, adding that UNRWA aspires to further cooperation between the two parties.
MENAFN21092023000063011010ID1107111678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.