Behind The India-Canada Spat Over A Sikh's Killing

The expulsions follow claims by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that there are“credible allegations” linking the Indian government of Narendra Modi with the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar . Nijjar, a prominent member of the Khalistan movement seeking to create an independent Sikh homeland in the Indian state of Punjab, was shot dead on June 18, 2023, outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.

With tensions between the two countries rising, The Conversation reached out to Mark Juergensmeyer – an expert on religiviolence and Sikh nationalism – at the University of California, Santa Barbara, to bring context to a diplomatic spat few saw coming.

“Khalistan” means“the land of the pure,” though in this context the term“khalsa” refers broadly to the religicommunity of Sikhs, and the term“Khalistan” implies that they should have their own nation .

The likely location for this nation would be in Punjab state in northern India where 18 million Sikhs live .

A further 8 million Sikhs live elsewhere in India and abroad , mainly in the UK, theand Canada.

The idea for an independent land for Sikhs goes back to pre-partition India, when the concept of a separate land for Muslims in India was being considered.

Some Sikhs at that time thought that if Muslims could have Pakistan – the state that emerged through partition in 1947 – then there should also be a“Sikhistan,” or“Khalistan.” That idea was rejected by the Indian government, and instead the Sikhs became a part of the state of Punjab . At that time the boundaries of the Punjab were drawn in such a way that the Sikhs were not in the majority.